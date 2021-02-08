El Paso County commissioners approve 2021 road improvement list

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly 377 miles of roads will be improved as part of the annual maintenance program recently approved by county commissioners.

The road work will be allocated to dust reduction (227 lane miles), gravel roads (29 miles), paving (53 miles) and chip sealing (66 miles).

Chip sealing is a process in which a loosely-compacted layer of aggregate (small particles containing sand, gravel, crushed stone, recycled concrete, etc.) is spread on a layer of asphalt.

Chip sealing is a less expensive way to maintain roads that are in good condition, and is often used on rural roads having lower traffic volumes.

The longest stretch of road to be paved is nearly eight lane-miles of Garrett Road, between Curtis and Dodge roads.

Calhan Highway South will get the longest stretch of chip sealing, nearly 16 miles between Judge Orr Road and Highway 94.

The longest gravel road project is eight miles, on Meridian Road between Hanover Road and the county line.

Drennan Road will receive the longest stretch of dust reduction, 18 miles from Curtis Road to Ellicott Highway.