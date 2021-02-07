George P. Schulz, former Secretary of State under Reagan, dead at 100

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) - George P Schulz, President Ronald Reagan’s longtime secretary of state, and the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration, died Saturday at the age of 100.

Schulz a distinguished fellow at Stanford University was labor secretary and then the treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years as Reagan’s secretary of state.

In the 1980s, he worked diligently to improve relations with the Soviet Union and paved the way for peace treaties in the Middle East.