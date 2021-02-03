Fight at Park and Ride in Monument leads to arrest

News

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested one man after an altercation Tuesday in Monument.

Deputies were dispatched to the Park and Ride in the 1900 block of Woodmoor Dr. after a witness reported a physical altercation involving three people.

At the scene, Officers from the Monument Police Department and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office found an adult victim on the ground. They performed life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived.

After interviews and further investigation, detectives found and charged Deverayn Armstrong, 31, with 1st-degree assault. He was taken to the Criminal Justice Center to be booked.

The victim remains at a local hospital, and is in critical condition.