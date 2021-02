News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The future of gardening is here in Pueblo as seventh-graders at Roncalli STEM Academy will get to experience firsthand how vertical grow towers work.

Vertical farming is a newer way of farming that is soil-less and uses much less water than traditional farming.

