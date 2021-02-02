Pueblo native one of the two FBI agents killed in Florida shootout

News

SUNRISE, Fla. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo native was one of the two FBI agents killed during a shootout in Florida Tuesday.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, died along with FBI agent Daniel Alfin. Three other FBI agents were injured.

Schwartzenberger has been with the FBI since 2005 and focused on crimes against children. She was most recently assigned to the Miami Field Office Innocent Images National Initiative.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Schwartzenberger has been instrumental in the arrest of several child predators. She has also spoken at schools, sharing her expertise on sexortation, a scam where people attempt to get money from victims claiming they have sexually explicit images of them.

The Sun-Sentinel reports agents were attempting to serve an early-morning warrant to a suspect wanted for child pornography. The suspect, according to police, barricaded himself inside his home before the shooting. The suspect is also deceased.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement regarding the shooting:

Tragically, the FBI lost two of our own today. Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed this morning in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida. Three other agents were shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care, but both are now in stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization. Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together. FBI Director Christopher Wray

CNN reports this was one of the deadliest shootouts in FBI history. The last time an agent was fatally shot on duty was in 2008.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children, according to The Pueblo Chieftain.