Pikes Peak Humane Society sees drop in animal intake for 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Nationwide, pet adoptions have been on the rise during the pandemic and Colorado Springs is no exception.

Gretchen Pressley with the Pikes Peak Humane Society says demand was high due to fewer available pets.

"Here in Colorado Springs we took in 24% fewer animals than in 2019," Pressley said.

However, Pressley says when comparing year-over-year numbers, adoptions went up 2% in 2020.

The latest pet adoption data also showed good news when it came to pet returns.

"We went down by 2% in returns when compared to 2019," Pressley said.

If you are struggling financially to care for your pet during the pandemic, the Pikes Peak Humane Society wants to help keep pets and families together by offering discounted medical care for your pet.

"We saw a very high demand for those outreach situations, that went up by 36% in 2020," Pressley said.

If you want to expand your family with a furry friend, Pressley has some advice.

"Just give them time to adjust. Go slow, some pets just come and fit in right away, some take a couple weeks even a couple months before they're really adjusted to their new lifestyle," Pressley said.

For more information on the Pikes Peak Humane Society click here.