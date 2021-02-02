Parkview: Heart health problems problems aren’t going away during pandemic

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- February is American Heart Month, and Parkview Medical Center aims to do its part to raise awareness about heart health.

The Pueblo hospital will be holding a press conference Tuesday at noon with one of the hospital's top cardiologists, warning people that heart disease is still the number one killer in the community, even during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, Pueblo County has consistently remained a region with one of the highest percentages of obese adults in Colorado. From 2015-2017, Pueblo County had the second-highest percentage of adults who were obese.