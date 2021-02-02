One suspect in custody, another at large in Rocky Ford after aggravated robbery

News

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Ford police are still searching for one man allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery that happened in January.

The Rocky Ford Police Department says an aggravated robbery happened on North 5th St. on Jan. 26. Police say it's alleged the suspects brandished weapons during the robbery.

The Rocky Ford Police Department, Otero County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the suspects as Daniel William Hawkins Jr., 24 of Pueblo, and Patrick Thomas Jaramillo, 43 of Rocky Ford.

As of Feb. 2, only Hawkins Jr. is in custody. He is currently being held on unrelated charges/warrants at the Otero County Jail. Hawkins Jr. now faces charges of Aggravated Robbery, a class 3 felony, for his alleged involvement in the robbery.

Police say Jaramillo is still at large and faces charges the same charges with a $100,000 bond.

Patrick Thomas Jaramillo

The Rocky Ford Police Department is also working with CBI agents to determine if Jaramillo and Hawkins Jr. are connected to an attempted homicide that happened at a Rocky Ford Loaf N Jug that same day.

That incident happened at 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 26. RFPD initially got reports that one man was shot in the parking lot of the gas station.

Anyone with information on Jaramillo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rocky Ford Police Department at (719)-254-3344. He is considered armed and dangerous.