Colorado Springs community helps robbed nonprofit

News

A Colorado Springs nonprofit robbed in the early morning hours is now getting a helping hand from the community rather than lending one.

719co founder Papi Sorrels was a traveling musician before he decided he wanted to do more with his life.

"Looking at my hands I was like, 'man I've used these hands to make myself money and that's just sad. I could have used [them] to help a lot of other people,'" Sorrels explained.

He founded 719co three years ago, and has raised over $100,000 for local businesses through live music and other forms of entertainment during the pandemic.

But when someone stole the piano and other equipment Sorrels uses to make that magic happen, he was left with no way to keep giving back.

"For whatever reason I just looked out my window and I noticed all the van doors were completely open, all of them, and I thought that was weird," he told KRDO.

After hearing the news and watching the surveillance video, people stepped in to help him.

"It was a little embarrassing I'll admit because I'm not used to that kind of stuff," Sorrels said. "I'm usually the one to help people."

One couple started a fundraiser to replace the speaker, cords and microphones that were taken, and another gave him a new piano.

"He said, 'you realize were not buying you this piano for you or for me. We're buying that piano for what it does for the people,'" Sorrels recounted the phone conversation.

If you recognize the car or people in the surveillance video, you're asked to call police.