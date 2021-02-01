Pueblo Police to receive new holsters that activate body-cameras when weapon is drawn

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With calls for transparency growing in Pueblo and nationwide, the Pueblo Police Department is bringing in new technology aimed at helping, a special holster that automatically activates an officer's body camera anytime their gun is drawn.

PPD Sergeant Zach Ballas trains officers on how to handle potentially deadly situations where seconds could mean life or death. He says one reason why the department is going through this change now is due to the police accountability bill that was passed last year in Colorado. It requires every law enforcement officer to activate their body camera when interacting with the public, which could be difficult to remember when officers are involved in tense situations where their mind is running through dozens of scenarios.

Ballas says, "You're trying to do all these things, get to cover get to safety while you are trying to draw your weapon, you could forget to turn on your camera." So for the sake of transparency and in an effort to save officers crucial seconds, the department is receiving more than 200 Glock 17 generation five firearms and these special holsters for every single one of their officers.



"We are going to be able to ensure that their body-worn camera is activated at all times," Ballas says, "giving us that ability to take that one equation out actually helps out our decision making as well."

The firearms and holsters will be owned by the city and officers can no longer use their personal pistols while on duty. Ballas tells KRDO that not all officers are on board with that part, but adds this will ultimately prevent them from facing strict repercussions if they do forget to hit that record button.



"You are in that critical incident that critical situation, and you are not able to activate that, that ruins peoples careers that ruins peoples lives," Ballas says.

The purchase will cost Pueblo about $180,000 but because there is a statewide backlog on firearm purchases, it will be about eight months before this technology gets into the hands of officers.