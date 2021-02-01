Gang member sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for robberies

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for his part in gang-related robberies.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dustin Alan Wall, 31, aided and abetted robberies at Days Inn and ENT Federal Credit Union in Colorado Springs.

The FBI identified Wall as a ranking Rolling 60s Crips gang member and was actively recruiting new gang members and initiating them through armed robberies in the Colorado Springs area.

On February 16, 2018, police say Wall drove two other co-defendants to the hotel as part of a gang initiation. The pair were told they would get "money and respect" from the robbery.

Authorities say the robbers assaulted a victim by hitting him over the head and took less than $200.

Almost a month later on March 14, 2018, Wall participated in another robbery. He drove two other co-defendants to the ENT Federal Credit Union, provided a gun and a note to use during the robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the co-defendant threatened a teller, saying he would "blow [his] brains out" if the teller didn't comply. Less than $6,000 was stolen and was later divided up among the suspects.

“Taking violent gang members off the street is what we do best," said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Colorado Springs is safer as a result of the good work of this office and our colleagues at the FBI, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”