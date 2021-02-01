Colorado Springs police need help finding missing 15-year-old

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department needs help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Jan. 28.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Ariauna Burk, 15, was last seen in the Springs on Thursday, but she could be traveling to Naples, Florida.

Burk is described as 5'5" and 110 pounds. If you have information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.