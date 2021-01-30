Man arrested early Saturday after breaking into a Pueblo business.

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo police officers arrested a man who broke into a northside business early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a northside retail store on a call of a burglary alarm. When they arrived they found broken glass and realized someone had broken into the store. Officers searched the building but were not able to locate anyone inside.

Police said one of the officers began searching the area outside and found a man hiding on the side of a nearby building, covering himself with cardboard.

The suspect initially refused to show his hands and come out, but police say once other officers arrived, the suspect emerged and gave up without incident. He was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on burglary charges.