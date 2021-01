News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make a major announcement Friday during a press conference about the state's response to COVID-19.

Polis said that beginning Feb. 8, people over the age of 65 and educators across the state will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.



