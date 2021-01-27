Victim identified in Palmer Lake shooting

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The name of the victim from a deadly shooting in Palmer Lake earlier in January has been released.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Keyry Hernandez-Marroquin, 21. Deputies arrived at the 700 block of Highway 105 on Jan 14 and found Hernandez-Marroquin dead inside a Palmer Lake Mobile Home Ranch from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say on Jan. 15, Jose Alfredo Romero, 36, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Authorities have yet to release what led up to the shooting and say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Department tip line at (719)-520-6666.