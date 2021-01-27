Sledding injuries up 43 percent in Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 'Tis the season to sled, but are your kids doing it safely?

Most children turn to sledding as a fun outdoor activity after a good snow, but it is recommended to take extra precautionary steps to prevent injuries.

According to Children's Colorado, Colorado Springs, after Tuesday's snowfall there is now a 43 percent increase of sledding injuries seen between 2020-2021. Those injuries include but are not limited to broken bones, injured internal organs, and head injuries like concussions.

