5G now available in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wednesday, 5G wireless service is now available within the city.

“Colorado Springs is excited to join the list of America’s major cities where ultra-fast 5G wireless service is available,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “5G is the most advanced wireless technology available today. It will give residents the ability to utilize wireless services like never before, as well as pave the way for the city to utilize these technologies and deploy advanced smart cities projects in the future.”

This service is available through Verizon, after the cellular company announced their 5G Ultra Wideband service Wednesday.

The City of Colorado Springs’ Office of Innovation, Planning and Development Department, and Colorado Springs Utilities have been working towards providing the infrastructure necessary for 5G and enhanced 4G service.

The city says with 5G, there will be higher download, lower latency, data will be transferred almost instantly, the capacity of wireless devices connected to one network at the same time increases, and it will also pave the way for smart cities initiatives.

For more information on the City of Colorado Springs and 5G and small cells within the city, click here.