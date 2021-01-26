Target gives frontline team members $500 bonus

News

(KRDO) -- Target announced Monday plans to give a $500 bonus to all hourly team members. That includes in stores, distribution centers, headquarters, and field-based offices.

Target released a statement, saying this is the companies way to show gratitude during the pandemic.

According to their website, the retail store also plans to extend its coronavirus benefits into the new year, such as waiving an absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, providing free access to health care through doctor visits for all team members, a 30-paid leave for vulnerable team members, and free mental health support counseling sessions.

In addition, all Store Directors, Executive Team Leaders, and salaried Distribution Leaders will receive between $1,000 and $2,000.

Target says this is part of a $200 million investment aimed to help the frontline team members and leaders. For more information, click here.