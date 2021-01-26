Humane Society Wellness Waggin’ hitting the road again

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being delayed due to the pandemic, the Humane Society's Wellness Waggin' is once again hitting the road.

The Wellness Waggin' is a custom-built mobile veterinary clinic the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region uses to provide veterinary care to pet owners who might struggle to find care. The Humane Society says many pet owners aren't able to access basic veterinary care due to economic and geographic barriers.

The mobile vet clinic offers the most common pet vaccinations, microchip services, licenses, nail trims, and general pet exams. With accessibility in mind, the services are all affordably priced.

The clinic also works on an honor system out of respect for clients and out of concern of creating barriers when documentation poses challenges.

The Wellness Waggin' serves both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Beginning in 2019, the clinic was made possible through grant funding and local donors.

