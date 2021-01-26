Governor Polis gives COVID-19 update Jan. 26
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis gives an update on the State's response to COVID-19.
Polis is joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an Epidemiologist with the CDPHE, who will share an update on the State's modeling.
It’s strange Polis said multiple times that we’re in the “final stretch” of the epidemic and that we’re on mile 23 of the marathon with 1 mile left to go. So let’s finish strong.
I’d be so sad if I was running a 24 mile marathon and at the end they told me I had 2 1/4 more miles to go. Makes us wonder they’re ability to read and interpret data and statistics.