CSU-P and PCC partnering together to provide free tax filing services

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State University-Pueblo and Pueblo Community College are working together to offer free tax filing services for those who earned $57,000 or less in 2020.

“We’re grateful for the partnership with the PITON Foundation and CSU Pueblo as we embark on our 12th year of Tax Help Colorado at PCC,” said Jennifer Sherman, dean of PCC’s business and advanced technology division. “Students get to work in a hands-on learning lab under the supervision of experienced faculty and at the same time support our community during this unprecedented time.”

Tax Help Colorado is a program out of Aurora that offers students the opportunity to gain college credit by providing free tax preparation on their college campuses.

Students from CSU-P and PCC will be providing virtual tax assistance starting Feb. 2 through March 16. These students have been trained as IRS-certified tax preparers.

"This allows our students at both institutions the opportunity to hone their skills while assisting their friends and neighbors in a time where resources may seem less accessible during the pandemic,” said Tene Greenhood, CSU Pueblo accounting lecturer in the Hasan School of Business.

Clients can digitally upload their tax documents to a secure website and will then be contacted by phone when the preparation for their return begins.

People will need the following items before returns can be processed:

Social Security Card or Taxpayer Identification Number for everyone who will be on the tax return

Photo ID for primary and secondary taxpayers

All 2020 tax forms, including W-2s, 1099-R, 1099-misc, Social Security statements and 1095-A

Bank information, routing and account numbers for direct deposit.

To upload your documents, go to GetYourRefund.org.

For any questions or further information, call (303)-454-3761