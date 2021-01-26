City Council approves cost decrease for Colorado Springs Utilities

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council voted unanimously to approve a cost decrease for Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

During its January meeting, the Utilities Board reviewed the quarterly adjustment recommendations where Finance Committee Chair Bill Murray presented an alternative option. The board also took into consideration the financial hardships experienced by customers due to the pandemic.

The Utilities Board agreed with the alternative option for a vote at Tuesday's meeting, where it was approved by City Council.

The City Council approved the following rate decreases:

Monthly sample residential bill decrease: $6.28 (-2.6%)

Monthly sample commercial bill decrease: $98.33 (-6.3%)

Monthly sample industrial bill decrease: $2,241.36 (-5.1)%

Customers can expect to see the decrease reflected in their bill beginning Feb. 1.

For more information on the cost decreases, visit the Colorado Springs Utilities cost adjustments webpage