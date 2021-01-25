State health department launches new COVID-19 vaccine hotline

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new call center designed to answer questions from the public specifically about the COVID-19 vaccine.

From now until the end of the month, the vaccine call center is open:

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Starting February 1, the hotline will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The vaccine call center staff are trained to answer questions, provide information about vaccine providers across Colorado, and give general information about COVID-19.

You can contact the hotline by calling 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926)

However, the state encourages Coloradans to use the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (COHELP) and 2-1-1 for updates on cases, a list of symptoms, and how you can protect yourself.

For more information on Colorado vaccination data, click here.

For more information on how to find and contact a provider click here.