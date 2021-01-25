Bighorn sheep enjoy Monday snow in an old quarry near Garden of the Gods

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today was a great day for a few of the hoofed residents in Colorado Springs, thanks to the snow.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos and videos of bighorn sheep from the Rampart herd frolicking and playing in the snow Monday. They were down the rock cliffs of an old quarry north of Garden of the Gods.

A little snow in #ColoradoSprings made our bighorn sheep spectacular today. @COParksWildlife is baiting the Rampart herd daily as it prepares to capture about 20 to relocate in Beaver Creek Canyon south of Victor to establish a new herd. Here are some photos and videos. (1 of 11) pic.twitter.com/guNVXWWn7q — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 25, 2021

A few of the bighorn sheep launched themselves from a tall rock into the quarry, while others ate and enjoyed the bait set out by CPW staff. There was also plenty of sparring.

Picture courtesy of CPW SE Region

CPW is currently preparing to capture and relocate about 20 bighorn sheep to Beaver Creek Canyon, south of Victor. The goal is to establish a new herd.

Picture courtesy of CPW SE Region

