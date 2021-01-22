Pueblo police arrest man for reported kidnapping

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo police arrested one man late Thursday after a woman was reportedly kidnapped from a Belmont convenience store.

In a Facebook post, the Pueblo Police Department said officers were called to the convenience store around 11:25 Thursday night. An employee had called police to report that a woman who was crying went into the store and asked them to lock the door.

Police said the door though didn't lock properly and a shirtless man walked in and pulled the woman out of the store before forcing her into a pickup truck.

The post said an officer found the woman a few blocks away after she managed to get out of the truck. She had some minor injuries that police said appeared to be from an assault.

Officers reportedly found the truck later with the man inside. Officers blocked the truck and used sirens and a cruisers public address system to get the man's attention, but he was allegedly passed out.

Officers then deployed a flash bang next to the truck before finally having to use a bulletproof shield to break the passenger window and wake the man up.

Pueblo police arrested the man for assault, kidnapping and domestic violence.