Suspect fled on foot after robbing bank off Centennial Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating a bank robbery that happened early Tuesday.

According to police, a man walked into a bank in the 3200 block of Centennial Boulevard at 9:46 a.m. He provided a robbery note and then fled on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives say he was last seen heading southbound in the area.

At this time, no details about the suspect other than him being a man have been released. This is an ongoing case and this article will be updated as more information comes in.