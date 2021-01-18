Skip to Content
U.S. Air Force Academy Graduate appears in new video during Capitol riots

Larry Brock Jr.
The New Yorker / CNN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New video from inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots, captured an interaction between an Air Force Academy graduate facing federal charges and another man.

"I agree with you brother, but it's not ours. It belongs to the Vice President of the United States…it's not our chair."

In the video obtained by The New Yorker, 53-year-old Larry Rendall Brock Jr. is seen advising others on the senate chamber floor to remain respectful, after another man sits in the Vice President's chair.

"Look I love you guys. You're brothers, but we can't be disrespectful."

Brock, who is currently awaiting trial in Texas on charges for his alleged role in the riots, was first identified by Federal Authorities in images where he's seen carrying white zip-tie handcuffs, typically used by law enforcement to restrain a person taken into custody.

Jen Moynihan

Jen Moynihan is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO.

