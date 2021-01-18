Pikes Peak United Way awarded $500K on work that helps fight systemic racism

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is one of five Colorado-based organizations that was awarded $500,000 from Kaiser Permanente for helping communities of color.

Kaiser Permanente said these grants were given to organizations led by people of color that address racial and social justice, specifically in the health community.

These grants are designed to promote health equity and dismantle systemic racism that might prevent communities of color from achieving good health.

“As we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we are proud to announce our support for important, ongoing work of organizations in our state dedicated to advancing racial equity,” said Michael Ramseier, Kaiser Permanente regional president in Colorado. “We know there is still much to be done and Kaiser Permanente is committed to creating a better, more equitable future for our members and communities.”

Each organization will receive the funding over the next two years.

Along with Pikes Peak United Way, these are the five organizations awarded the $500,000 grant:

These grants are part of a $25 million commitment Kaiser Permanente made in June 2020. Moving forward, the nonprofit health system plans to develop a formal evaluation plan for these grants to follow the initiative's overall impact. The data will be reviewed by a panel of national racial and social justice experts.