Bank robber back behind bars in Teller County after short pursuit.

News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office, said the man who was arrested in December for robbing a bank in Colorado Springs, then throwing money into the air yelling, "Merry Christmas!" was arrested again on Friday afternoon on multiple felonies.

According to the TCSO, on Friday, about 12:45 pm, a deputy pulled over a Ford Expedition without numbered plates on Rampart Range Rd. The driver, who deputies identified as 66-year-old David Oliver, rolled down his window and yelled, “I’ve got a gun and I am not going back to jail,” then showed the deputy a handgun.

The sheriff's office said out of the driver’s side window and Oliver ignored the deputy’s commands to exit the vehicle, then drove off.

After a short pursuit, investigators said Oliver threw the gun out the window near Forest Service Road 946 and continued to flee from other deputies in the area. The TCSO said deputies did not pursue Oliver, who eventually returned to the scene and peacefully surrendered.

According to investigators, Oliver was booked into the Teller County Jail on several felony charges.