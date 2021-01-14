High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 2:49PM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, north winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the second High Wind Warning,

northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the second High Wind Warning, from 5 AM to 5 PM

MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.