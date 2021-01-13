Boy Scout from New Mexico dies camping in Colorado

News

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. - Authorities in Colorado say a Boy Scout from New Mexico has died after a camping incident over the weekend near the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

The Conejos County sheriff’s office said 17-year-old Josh Miko was camping with other troop members when a snow cave collapsed and left him trapped.

Sheriff Garth Crowther said deputies responded to a report from the New Mexico State Police on Saturday around 6:35 p.m. about an emergency incident seven miles north of the state line.

Scouts and adult supervisors dug him out, attempted to resuscitate him, and transported him to a nearby hospital in Chama, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.