UCHealth partners with Colorado Springs restaurants to feed more than 3000 employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As a small token of appreciation, UCHealth is treating their employees to outside restaurant meals twice a week.

On a daily basis, the hospital feeds over 3,000 employees across UCHealth hospitals in Southern Colorado. On Tuesday, Jax Fish and Oyster bar delivered 400 meals of chicken tenders.

Jonathan Shankland, the general manager of Jax Fish and Oyster Bar in downtown, says it is great to see UCHealth support them during a difficult time.

This initiative began mid November of 2020. At that time, El Paso County went into level red, making it difficult for many restaurants to keep their business open.

With several restaurant owners struggling to make ends meet, UCHealth stepped up to help them while also giving its employees something new to try every week.