Aspen area in Colorado to close indoor dining at restaurants

News

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- The Aspen area will close indoor dining at restaurants on Sunday as the county reports the highest incidence rate for the coronavirus in Colorado.

The Pitkin County Board of Health’s unanimous decision on Monday will also limit lodging capacity in Aspen and Snowmass Village to 50%.

Ski mountains will remain open without a reservation system.

Outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery at restaurants will still be available, though there will be an 8 p.m. last call, and tables can only contain people from within the same household.