Police release video of armed man shot near Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department released more information regarding the Nov. 4 officer-involved shooting near Fort Carson, including body camera footage of the incident.

The video below includes Corporal Ford's body-worn camera footage and Officer D'Amour's body-worn camera footage. Viewer discretion is advised, this video contains graphic images and language:

Colorado Springs Police Department

Investigators identified the suspect as Dean Trasente, 33. Police say he got out of the car with a gun, that's when two officers shot and killed him.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this incident.