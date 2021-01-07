University of Denver develops antibody test that can determine severity of COVID-19 symptoms

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- The University of Denver's Knoebel Insitute of Healthy Aging says its has developed a COVID-19 antibody test that can tell how severe a person's symptoms will be.

According to our partners at 9News, scientists worked with two other research groups to create a new and highly sensitive antibody test for COVID-19. Scientists say the test is so accurate, it can predict if a patient will experience "mild" or "severe" symptoms.

The breakthrough antibody test has already received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Dr. Daniel Linseman, the associate director of the Knoebel Institute, says the test will help doctors being treatment sooner for new patients. Since coronavirus symptoms can quickly worsen among patients with comorbidities, beginning treatment sooner can save lives.

The Knoebel Institute worked with Resilience Code, a Denver functional medicine and human performance clinic, and California company Vibrant Sciences to develop the new test.

Linseman also told 9News that the antibody test reaffirms that loss of taste and smell is a strong indicator of a patient testing positive for COVID-19.

The cost of the antibody test has yet to be determined, but scientists says it will likely be in high demand due to its accuracy.