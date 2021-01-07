Motor vehicle registration renewals delayed in February while DMV implements fee changes

News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) --- In February, all motor vehicle renewal documents will be delayed three weeks. According to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, this delay is to allow them and the vendor, FAST enterprises, to complete programming for a material fee increase.

Right now, the motor vehicle titling and registration system, DRIVES, is not programmed to allow renewal cards to be generated with the previous material fee at the beginning of the month, and then charge the current fee for the remainder of the month.

The DMV says the reprogramming will allow for consistency between the fee on the renewal card and what the system charges when the renewal is processed.

The delay affects the following:

Registration Renewal Post Cards

SMM Expired Declarations

Fleet Declarations

Entity Declarations

Move Cards

PWD Placards and Plates Self-Certifications

PWD Placards and Plates Medial Professional Certification

Collectors Item Registration Renewal

Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Declaration

National Guard Plate Renewals

Military Exempt Plates Renewals

Government Declaration

During January, Coloradans can still renew their vehicles for February and the fees will be reflective of the current material fees. After February 1, the rate will be reflective of the new material fees.

The DMV provided this table for the material fees to show the exact increases:

The DMV encourages Coloradans to use its online services whenever possible at the Colorado Department of Revenue website.