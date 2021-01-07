Analyst: Election objections unlikely to harm Lamborn and Boebert politically

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The only Colorado federal lawmakers to object to the certification of the presidential election results appear to have gone silent after casting their votes late Wednesday night.

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Rifle haven't even tweeted after their failed objections.

KRDO reached out to Rep. Lamborn's office four times on Thursday but was never able to get an interview with him. Rep. Boebert's office did not respond to any of the four requests.

Boebert objected to Arizona's election results on the house floor Wednesday before rioters breached the U.S. Capitol walls.

"I have constituents outside of this building right now. I promised my voters to be their voice in this branch of government which I know serve, it is my separate but equal obligation to weigh in on this election and object," Boebert said.

Lamborn tweeted Wednesday morning that he took his oath to Constitution seriously and was objecting to the Electoral College results from six states, adding that millions of Americans voted for President Trump and their voices must be heard.

While it was an unpopular and losing effort, with 30 courts and the Attorney General finding no proof of the claims the election was stolen, it doesn't seem likely it will hurt Lamborn or Boebert politically, according to a Colorado Springs political analyst.

"So you look at the 5th district here with Doug Lamborn, it's unlikely to matter unless for some reason there ends up being a Republican primary opponent who can challenge him and use that against him," Dunn said.

Dunn believes Boebert did what her constituents wanted.

"I think that the Republicans in that district and the ones that she really owes her seat to are ones that would probably have wanted her to maintain her opposition," Dunn said.

Dunn said the only way either Boebert or Lamborn would be at risk is if they made the unlikely choice to run for statewide office.

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Lamborn told KRDO they weren't sure of the Congressman's schedule on Friday but would put in a request for an interview for us.

We will continue to reach out to both Lamborn and Boebert's office to speak with them directly about their votes and thoughts on the U.S. Capitol riot.