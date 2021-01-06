Pro-Trump protesters rally at Pueblo County Courthouse

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As violent protests raged at the United States Capitol in D.C., peaceful protesters gathered at the foot of the County Courthouse in Pueblo.

Around noon, the protesters gathered at the Courthouse and proceeded to march around the government building.

Protesters -- wearing the familiar Make America Great Again gear -- held signs reading 'Stop The Steal' and 'China Stole It,' referencing the unsubstantiated voter fraud claims and President Trump's belief that the 2020 presidential election results were rigged.

The current scene outside the Pueblo County Courthouse.. protesting the certification of electoral votes for the 2020 Presidential election in DC. pic.twitter.com/zHheRA9X8J — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) January 6, 2021

"I believe we are going to find out what the truth is over time," said Sharon Scutti, one of the protests organizers. "That's all we want, free and fair elections. That's what we are about."

The voter fraud claims that President-Elect Joe Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election have been refuted by Attorney General William Barr, the courts, and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

However, organizers say Wednesday's protests outside the courthouse had less to do with the 2020 Presidential Election and more about fighting for their American rights. Calling on people, especially conservative Republicans to get involved with their local government.

"This is not about President Trump. It is about freedom," said Scutti. "It's about restoring America back to its foundation. It's about freedom versus slavery to Marxist Communism and that's not good. Americans will not settle for that."

The peaceful protesters called for civility, as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol. When asked if they condone the actions of protesters in D.C., protesters in Pueblo say they can't speak for them, only the protesters in Pueblo.