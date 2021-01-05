Judge allows oil, gas lease sales in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

News

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A U.S. judge has refused to halt an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that was pushed by the Trump administration in its final days.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason made the decision Tuesday.

It involves a region valued by conservationists for its beauty and wildlife and seen as sacred to some Indigenous people.

Others see it as a way to boost oil production and create jobs.

The decision came after conservationists and Indigenous groups argued the lease sale scheduled for Wednesday was based on inadequate environmental reviews.