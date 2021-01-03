Coronavirus drives spike in sales of Colorado mountain homes

News

Courtesy: 9 News

DENVER (Associated Press) - The pandemic has prompted a wave of largely urban residents to move to Colorado’s high country.

The Colorado Sun reports the newcomers are scooping up primary homes, not just vacation getaways. Prices are at record highs, and supplies of homes for sale have never been lower.

Across Colorado’s high country, resort community real estate sales have set records since July. The scene mirrors the irrationality of 2007, which preceded a collapse and record foreclosures. But some in the real estate business say this time around could be different because people are looking for a permanent change in their lifestyles.