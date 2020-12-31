Bomb-sniffing dogs? Check. Times Square crowd? Not this year

News

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department's New Year's Eve playbook includes an unusual mandate this year to prevent crowds from gathering in Times Square.

Police are closing the Crossroads of the World to vehicles and pedestrians Thursday and say they will disperse onlookers venturing into the area closest to the ball drop.

Revelers won’t even be permitted past police lines. Even guests at five hotels in the area have been told to stay inside.

Even so, some familiar tactics remain. Those include bomb-sniffing dogs and sand-filled sanitation trucks to guard against explosions.