Human remains found in 2 large suitcases in southwest Denver

News

DENVER, Colo. (AP) -- Police are investigating after human remains were found in two suitcases near a trail in southwest Denver.

Lt. Matt Clark with the Denver Police Department’s Major Crimes Division says city workers were clearing snow from the sidewalks in a residential area near Sanderson Gulch on Tuesday morning when they found the suitcases abandoned off the side of the road.

The workers examined the luggage and called police.

The Denver coroner’s office, which determined the unidentified remains were those of one person, has not released a cause or manner of death.

Clark described the victim as a “recently deceased” white man.