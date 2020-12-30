News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California announces first known case of new coronavirus variant following first reported U.S. case in Colorado.

State health officials and Gov. Polis announced the first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 in the country on Monday.

Officials reported the patient is a Colorado National Guard member in his 20s, who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has not traveled recently.

Tuesday, a second case was suspected in a second Guard member.