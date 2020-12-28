Shelter-in-place in 7600 block of Mortensen Rd in Falcon

News

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place alert for the 7600 block of Mortensen Rd. due to police activity in the area.

The Peaks Alerts website shows the notification was sent out at 9:43 p.m. The alert asks residents to secure doors and stay away from doors and windows.

This is a shelter in place and is not meant to be an evacuation.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed another notification will be sent out when the situation has been resolved.