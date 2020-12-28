Pueblo long-term care facilities receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through Walgreens

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Monday, Pueblo's long-term care centers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines from Walgreens.

On Dec. 18, Walgreens announced the company would begin administrating Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in long-term facilities across the country.

The press release stated the vaccines would go to 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states starting the week of Dec. 21.

“Walgreens is very proud to be a part of this historic milestone to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to our most vulnerable populations,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “With more than a decade of experience administering various vaccines, we have the deep expertise to support this unprecedented effort to allow our nation to emerge from this pandemic.”

After the initial distribution, Walgreens said it plans to expand vaccinations to nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities.