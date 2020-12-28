Colorado Springs Airport sees uptick, but still 46% fewer passengers than 2019

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the Colorado Springs Airport said about 6,900 passengers flew out of the airport between December 23rd and 27th.

Between December 9th and the 13th, there were 4,747 people who flew out of the airport.

Despite the increase, officials said they still saw 46% fewer passengers than they had in 2019.

Officials at the Colorado Springs Airport said they're expecting another bump in travel come New Year's, but it may not be on the holiday itself.

"Because people have more flexibility with their plans this year, versus years in the past, we are seeing higher numbers on more of those random days," said Aidan Ryan, Marketing and Communications Manager for the Colorado Springs Airport.

Airport officials are hopeful that once Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to the general public come summer 2020, they'll see their passenger numbers return to normal; but they are expecting an increase before then.

"We will have Southwest starting their service by March 11th," said Ryan. "With those additional flights, it'll actual double our seats and our availability to passengers."

Airport officials said they don't have a hard date as to when the vaccine will be made available to their employees, or whether it will be required they take it.

Officials said they will get guidance on that from the El Paso County Health Department.