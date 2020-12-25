Salvation Army 30th annual Christmas day meals

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army in El Paso County provided more than 2,000 meals to families in need on Christmas morning.

The annual event changed its usual format to be COVID-19 friendly, with meals being picked-up or delivered and no dine-in options.

Captain Doug Hanson, the Officer in charge of the Salvation Army in El Paso County, said the one thing that hasn't changed is the number of people who want to volunteer.

"We're always overwhelmed by the response from the community," says Hanson. "We did kind of have to put a cap on it. I think it was the 22nd, or the 23rd when we had to stop taking more volunteers."

Michael Petty, one of the volunteers who made the cut, just moved to Colorado Springs for the military.

He said the event was one warm welcome to the community.

"With everything going on in our country right now, to see all these people risking their health, I just love it here already," says Petty. "I love that this community is strong like that."

Christmas meals were handed out in Woodland Park, Colorado Springs, and Manitou Springs.