One man dead after losing control and crashing into a semi-trailer at bottom of Wolfcreek Pass

News

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Christmas Day in Mineral County at the bottom of Wolfcreek pass.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a Ford F350 was driving westbound on Colorado 160. While driving along a curve the vehicle began to spin. The Ford swerved into the westbound lane before the driver lost control and it went off the north side of the road.

The Ford continued down a ditch and embankment, striking several rocks, and a delineator post before hitting a large boulder with the front of the truck.

That boulder caused the Ford to spin again, forcing it back onto the road, rolling and completely rotating before hitting a semi-trailer on the driver's side.

CSP identified the driver of the Ford as Ernesto Velaquez, 48, of Del Norte. Investigators say Velaquez died on the scene as a result of the injuries he experienced during the crash.

The driver and passenger of the semi-trailer, Arturo Romeo, 55, and Desiree Van Hartesrett, 53, of Commerce City, were not injured.

According to CSPD, Velaquez was driving at high speeds during the time of the crash.