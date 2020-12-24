Local church adjusts Christmas Eve services amid pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Usually, churches see their biggest crowds for Christmas Eve services. But this year, places of worship, like First Presbyterian Church in downtown Colorado Springs, are finding safe ways to celebrate Christmas Eve amid COVID-19.

First Presbyterian will offer two options for Thursday evening's congregation: in-person or virtual.

As part of the in-person service activities, Bijou Street will be closed today from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. between Weber Street and Nevada Avenue for church services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

For people who wish to watch from home, or who may be in a high-risk population, the services will also be live-streamed. The Christmas Eve sermons will be featured on their website, on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and Facebook Live.

From 2:30 to 8 p.m., there's also an opportunity to enjoy Wonder Village in downtown Colorado Springs. They're lighting up the heart of downtown on Bijou Street between Weber Street and Nevada Avenue with lights, Christmas trees, and festive activities.

First Presbyterian Church says that all outdoor activities will follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing and mask-wearing.