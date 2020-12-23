Gov. Polis issues pardons to ‘Balloon Boy’ parents, others

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an act of clemency before Christmas, Gov. Jared Polis has announced pardons and commutations for 22 people, including the parents who pled guilty to criminal charges for an elaborate scheme after claiming their 6-year-old son was trapped in a balloon soaring through the Colorado skies.

Eighteen people were pardoned, Gov. Polis' office announced Wednesday, including the Balloon Boy's parents, Richard and Mayumi Heene.

You may remember when the story received national attention: the Heenes had claimed that their 6-year-old son was stuck inside a makeshift balloon that was flying out of control across Colorado. When the balloon landed, however, the boy wasn't inside -- he turned out to be in the family's attic, and the whole ordeal was painted as a hoax to get a TV deal. The Heenes have moved away from Colorado since the incident over 10 years ago.

Richard Heenes pled guilty to attempting to influence a public servant while Mayumi pled guilty to a misdemeanor. Richard was originally sentenced to 90 days in jail.

"We are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago that wasted the precious time and resources of law enforcement officials and the general public. Richard and Mayumi have paid the price in the eyes of the public, served their sentences, and it’s time for all of us to move on," Polis said in a statement.

Sixteen other pardons were granted by Polis, including pardons for Adrian Acosta, Jane Brueckner, John Buehler, Darrel Carson, Thomas Crawford, Kevin Fox, Mayumi Heene, Richard Heene, Chad Larsen, Carlos Luna-Cano, Wayne Nguyen, Michael Nielsen, Timothy Ortiz, Esther Perez, Jeffrey Sempek, Beth Stone, Tracy Tomky, and Lisa White.

Four people --Fredric Dryer, William Goble, Frederick Harris, and Anthony Martinez-- were granted commutations and will be released on parole effective Jan. 15, 2021.